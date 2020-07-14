Lapple’s 69 leads 16th Dogwood State Junior Girls Championship

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Alexsandra Lapple was the only golfer under par and leads the first round of the Carolinas Golf Association’s 16th Dogwood State Junior Girls Championship.

Lapple fired a -3 under par 69 at Ironwood Golf and Country Club, which is hosting the event.

McKenzieDaffin from Fort Bragg shot an even par 70 in her first round and stands in second place, just three shots off the lead.

Emily Matthews of Mebane and Grace Ridenour of Raleigh are tied for third at +1.

The second rouns is set for Wednesday and the final round is Thursday.

Here is a link to the entire leaderboard: https://cga.golfgenius.com/pages/2573335