Little League cancels 2020 World Series play; Greenville now waits until 2021 to host LL Softball World Series

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Little League International did the expected on Thursday afternoon, canceling its 2020 World Series for both baseball and softball.

That’s an especially tough blow for Eastern North Carolina, with Greenville set to host the Little League Softball World Series for the first time this August.

Now, Greenville Little League hopes to provide its league’s players with a summer full of baseball, as soon as conditions warrent the return.

“After hearing the announcement from Little League International regarding the cancellation of the Little League World Series for 2020 We have a little better idea of what we have to work with,” said Greenville Little League Commissioner Brian Weingartz said in a released statement.

That statment continued:

“Myself, along with our Board of Directors, will put together a plan that will allow us to play a meaningful and substantial regular season that will carry us deep into the summer. We will have some surprises along the way that will make this a special season for all who participate. Little League Baseball (along with so many others) has been dealt a lot of lemons of late but we promise we will do all that we can to turn these lemons into one big fat pitcher of cool, refreshing lemonade. Once we have a somewhat solid plan in place we will post it on this page. Continue to be patient as we work our way through this. BE SAFE AND WE CANNOT WAIT TO SEE YOU ON THE BALL FIELD!!! ”