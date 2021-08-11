Little League Softball World Series begins Wednesday at Elm Street Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Teams from all around the country begin their quest to win the Little League Softball World Series.

Play begins Wednesday morning at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park for the 2021 Little League Softball World Series. Teams from 10 states will begin play at 10 a.m. in the first of four games on Wednesday. Round-robin play will continue through Sunday before the top seeds will play starting Aug. 16 in elimination games.

The Little League World Series title game is Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. with the consolation game at 1 p.m. on the same day.

Click here for the schedule of games and results.

