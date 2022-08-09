GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series has begun its week-long tournament at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

There are four games slated for Tuesday, including host Pitt County against the West Region champion, La Verne, Calif., at 4 p.m.

Bracket | Website | Teams | Game schedule

You can watch the games in person or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

Greenville kicks off Little League Softball World Series with opening ceremony celebration

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Canada (Alberta) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines), 7 p.m.

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.), 1 p.m.

West (La Verne, Calif.) vs. North Carolina (Pitt County), 4 p.m.