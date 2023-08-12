GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With a couple of swings at the plate, Pitt County not only beat the defending Little League Softball World Series champions, they got a measure of revenge and punched their ticket to Sunday’s title game.

Not a bad job on a hot and sunny day at Stalling Stadium at Elm Street Park.

Pitt County rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a 4-3 win over Hewitt, Texas, the defending champions. Texas opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over Pitt County last Sunday. They scored late to blow that game open.

This time the cleat was on the other foot, so to say.

Pitt County will play Massapequa Park, NY, the Mid-Atlantic Champion, on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC. Massapequa Park beat Milford, Connecticut, the New England Champion, 5-1 in Saturday’s first game.

Pitt County started its rally when Kenzie Carson was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch with Peyton James batting moved her to second. James then singled to center, allowing Carson to score to knot the game at 3-all. James advanced to second on the throw home and went to third on an error.

Rayne Knittle grounded out to second to score James, giving Pitt County a 4-3 lead.

Texas’ Jadynn Serrato reached on an error but got nothing more in the bottom of the sixth. Ambri Ramos grounded into a fielder’s choice that ended the game and started the celebration for Pitt County.

For a stretch there, it seemed like the celebration might not happen. Pitt County looked to be in trouble in the fourth inning after giving up three runs to fall behind, 3-2. Ramos singled and eventually scored when Zaneria Hughes homered to left field.

As thrilling as that was, there were even bigger fireworks coming in the dramatic sixth.

Two walks for Pitt County were followed by a groundout by Brooklyn Medhus that scored Aurora Edwards in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Candace Lynn then singled in James to give Pitt County a 2-0 lead.

James pitched the first five innings and got the win, giving up three earned runs on four hits with a walk and nine strikeouts. Medhus finished up the sixth.

Pitt County was held to three hits in the pitcher’s duel. Hughes pitched the whole game for Texas, striking out five and walking two. Two of Pitt County’s four runs were earned.

Massapequa Park, NY (Mid-Atlantic Champion) 5, Milford, Connecticut (New England Champion) 1

Massapequa Park continued its unbeaten path to the World Series title game by pulling away in a close contest. They scored three in the third and another in the sixth to put the game away.

Two singles and a walk loaded the bases before Olivia Feldman wiped them clean with a single to right, giving the Mid-Atlantic champs a 4-0 lead.

Milford, Connecticut was held to one hit.

Friday’s games

Southeast (Pitt County) Region 6, North Carolina Region 5

New England Region 10, Latin American Region 0

Saturday’s games

Massapequa Park, NY (Mid-Atlantic Champion) 5, Milford, Connecticut (New England Champion) 1

Pitt County (Southeast Champion) 4, Hewitt, Texas (Southwest Champion) 3

Sunday’s games

Third-place game: Hewitt Texas (Southwest Champion) vs. Milford, Connecticut (New England Champion), noon (ESPN2)

World Series title game: Massapequa Park, NY (Mid-Atlantic Champion) vs. Pitt County (Southeast Champion), 3 p.m. (ABC)

