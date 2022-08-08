GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The big week is finally here.
The Little League Softball World Series starts Tuesday and runs through Aug. 15. The best 9-12 year-old all-star teams from around the country have been in Greenville for the past couple of days and are ready to play.
Final preps made for start of softball world series
A special ceremony to welcome the 12 teams happened Saturday at Elm Street Park, site of the games this week. The opening ceremonies were slated for Monday evening before the first games are played starting Tuesday morning.
Admission is free, and all games will be broadcasted on multiple ESPN channels.
The teams participating in this year’s World Series
North Carolina Host Team: Pitt County Girls Softball League – North Carolina
Southeast Region: Chesterfield Little League – Virginia
Northwest Region: Issaquah Little League – Washington
Southwest Region: Midway Little League – Texas
West Region: La Verne Little League – California
New England Region: Milford Little League – Connecticut
Mid-Atlantic Region: Delmar Little League – Maryland
Central Region: Daniel Boone Little League – Missouri
Asia-Pacific Region: Negros Occidental Little League – Philippines
Canada Region: St. Albert/YYC Softball Little Leagues – Canada
Europe-Africa Region: Emilia Romagna Little League – Italy
Latin America Region: Guayama Softball Little League – Puerto Rico