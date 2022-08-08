GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The big week is finally here.

The Little League Softball World Series starts Tuesday and runs through Aug. 15. The best 9-12 year-old all-star teams from around the country have been in Greenville for the past couple of days and are ready to play.

Final preps made for start of softball world series

A special ceremony to welcome the 12 teams happened Saturday at Elm Street Park, site of the games this week. The opening ceremonies were slated for Monday evening before the first games are played starting Tuesday morning.

Admission is free, and all games will be broadcasted on multiple ESPN channels.

The teams participating in this year’s World Series

North Carolina Host Team: Pitt County Girls Softball League – North Carolina

Southeast Region: Chesterfield Little League – Virginia

Northwest Region: Issaquah Little League – Washington

Southwest Region: Midway Little League – Texas

West Region: La Verne Little League – California

New England Region: Milford Little League – Connecticut

Mid-Atlantic Region: Delmar Little League – Maryland

Central Region: Daniel Boone Little League – Missouri

Asia-Pacific Region: Negros Occidental Little League – Philippines

Canada Region: St. Albert/YYC Softball Little Leagues – Canada

Europe-Africa Region: Emilia Romagna Little League – Italy

Latin America Region: Guayama Softball Little League – Puerto Rico