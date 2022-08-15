GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The final day of the Little League Softball World Series has a true championship matchup.
Hewitt, Texas, the Southwest champion, will face Delmar, Md., the Mid-Atlantic champion, in the title game on Monday at noon in a winner-take-all contest. Both teams have won all of their games so far in the tournament.
The game was scheduled to be played Monday night at 7 but was moved up due to the threat of rain and storms expected to move into the area. You can see the game for free in person at Elm Street Park or watch it on ESPN.
Hewitt, Texas, beat the Southeast champion, Chesterfield, Va, 5-1 in the first game Sunday to move to the finals. Delmar, Md., won 11-0 over Bacolod City, Phillippines to reach the final.
Bacolod City, Phillippines will face Chesterfield, Va., on Monday at 4 p.m. in the consolation game.
The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.
Tuesday’s games
Purple Bracket
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1
Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0
Orange Bracket
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4
West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2
Wednesday’s games
Purple Bracket
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md) 2, New England (Milford, Conn.) 1, 7 innings
Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 4, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 1
Orange Bracket
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 2, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0
Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1
Thursday’s games
Losers’ bracket games
Central (Columbus, Mo.) 12, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0 (Bologna, Italy eliminated)
West (La Verne, Calif.) 7, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 1 (Issaqua, Wash. eliminated)
North Carolina (Pitt County) 8, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0 (Guayama, Puerto Rico eliminated)
New England (Milford, Conn.) 4, Canada (Alberta) 0 (Alberta, Canada eliminated)
Friday’s games
Losers’ bracket games
North Carolina (Pitt County) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1 (La Verne, Calif. eliminated)
New England (Milford, Conn.) 8, Central (Columbus, Mo.) 2, 9 innings (Columbus, Mo. eliminated)
Winners’ bracket games
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), ppd., rain
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.), ppd. rain
Saturday’s games
Winners’ bracket games
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 2, Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 0
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 1, Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 0
Losers’ bracket games
Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 1, New England (Milford, Conn.) 0 (Milford, Conn. eliminated)
Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 2, North Carolina (Pitt County) 1 (Pitt County eliminated)
Sunday’s games
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 5, Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 1
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 11, Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 0
Monday’s games
Third-place game: Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), 4 p.m.
Title game: Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.), 7 p.m.