Live blog: Anglers look to top WideSpread’s massive haul on final day of Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s all come down to this.

Anglers have one last chance to see if they can boat that prized blue marlin and come away with the top prize at the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

It’ll be a tough job to top the 656.5-pound haul that Cole Pirrung, 19, from Raleigh, hauled in on WideSpread. The marlin was hooked before the 3 p.m. cutoff, leading to around a 4-hour battle.

The marlin was weighed just after 10:30 p.m. Friday and blasted to the top of a leaderboard that had Natural at the top for two days with a catch of 521.6 pounds.

Pirrung and the WideSpread landed $1.678,250 million for the catch. The fish that the boat brought in Thursday moved down to fourth in the standings heading into Saturday.

Not a bad day for one boat.

LEADERBOARD

WideSpread, 656.5 pounds (caught Friday) Natural, 521.6 pounds (caught Tuesday) Outnumbered, 512.4 pounds (caught Thursday) WideSpread, 479.2 pounds (caught Thursday) Following Seas, 448.8 pounds (caught Monday) Anticipation, 446.8 pounds (caught Thursday) Dancin Outlaw, 419.3 pounds (caught Thursday)

The weather was NOT stopping Boat Natural from celebrating their victory. It wasn’t stopping the crowds from seeing it either! #bigrocktournament #BoatNatural @wnct9 @bigrockfishing pic.twitter.com/5v0JJ5QGSg — Kayla M Schmidt (@kaylamarie_tv) June 16, 2021

Saturday’s coverage

39 boats are eligible to fish today- 231 are fished out. SEA WOLF is hooked up! Fishing is 8am to 2pm, today. STAY TUNED! — Big Rock Tournament (@bigrockfishing) June 19, 2021

Friday’s coverage

Blog: WideSpread boats rare second blue marlin, vaults to overall lead at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

Cole Pirrung with the fish WideSpread caught on Friday (Big Rock Blue Marlin photo via YouTube)

Pirrung family with the fish that was caught Friday (Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament photo via YouTube)

First Blue Marlin for Cole… you know what that means 💦🤿



19 year old Cole Pirrung caught his FIRST billfish weighing in at 656.5-lbs. & worth $1,678,250 💸#bigrocktournament #bigrock #bluemarlin #fishing #offshore pic.twitter.com/1XVFuXo97o — Big Rock Tournament (@bigrockfishing) June 19, 2021

Thursday’s coverage

Wednesday’s coverage

Tuesday’s coverage

Monday’s coverage

