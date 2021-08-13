LLSWS Day 2: Oklahoma, Virginia move to 2-0 with impressive wins, Nevada takes opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 2 of the Little League Softball World Series saw Oklahoma show muscle, Virginia show some resolve and Nevada show it was ready to play.

Oklahoma rolled over North Carolina, 10-0, in Thursday’s first game to improve to 2-0. Virginia did the same after outlasting Arizona, 4-1, and Nevada scored all five of its runs in the first inning in a 5-2 win. Missouri capped off the night by giving Texas a 5-3 loss in its first game of the World Series.

Friday’s games are as follows:

Indiana vs. Nevada, 10 a.m.

Texas vs. New York, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Missouri, 4 p.m.

New Jersey vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Round-robin play continues through Sunday. The top four teams from each division advance to single-elimination play Monday.

Standings through Thursday

Jessica Mendoza teams

Oklahoma 2-0

Nevada 1-0

North Carolina 1-1

Indiana 0-1

New Jersey 0-2

Jennie Finch teams

Virginia 2-0

New York 1-0

Missouri 1-1

Texas 0-1

Arizona 0-2

Below are game reports from GameChanger.

=====

Southeast B-North Carolina Loses Lead Early In Defeat

Southeast B-North Carolina fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 10-0 loss to Southwest A-Oklahoma on Thursday. Southwest A-Oklahoma took the lead on a home run in the first inning.

The Southeast B-North Carolina struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Southwest A-Oklahoma, giving up ten runs.

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina box score

Southwest A-Oklahoma got things started in the first inning. Juliana Hutchens drove in two when Juliana homered.

A single by Reese Poole in the first inning was a positive for Southeast B-North Carolina.

Zoie Griffin led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Southwest A-Oklahoma. The righty allowed two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out three and walking zero.

Reese toed the rubber for Southeast B-North Carolina. Reese allowed seven hits and seven runs over three and a third innings, striking out one and walking one. Regan Williams threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.

Reese and Leah Troutman all had one hit to lead Southeast B-North Carolina.

Southwest A-Oklahoma collected nine hits. Juliana and Kandace Burnett each had multiple hits for Southwest A-Oklahoma.

West B-Arizona Outdone By Southeast A-Virginia, 4-1

Kaylee Hodges led things off on the rubber for Southeast A-Virginia. The righthander went six innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two.

Virginia vs. Arizona box score

Lilly Hamel toed the rubber for West B-Arizona. The righthander surrendered three runs on three hits over four and a third innings, striking out four. Lexi Honea threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Lexi went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead West B-Arizona in hits.

Erika Fiege led Southeast A-Virginia with two hits in two at-bats. Southeast A-Virginia stole seven bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Erika led the way with three.

West A-Nevada Captures Lead Early To Defeat East B-New Jersey

East B-New Jersey watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 5-2 loss to West A-Nevada on Thursday. West A-Nevada scored on a double by Charlie Simi, a double by Jovani Corniel, a single by Alexis Kearnes, and an error in the first inning.

In the first inning, West A-Nevada got their offense started when Charlie doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Nevada vs. New Jersey box score

Ava Koenig led things off in the pitcher’s circle for West A-Nevada. Ava lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out four.

Aleiya O’Neal led things off on the rubber for East B-New Jersey. The righthander allowed six hits and five runs over six innings, striking out five.

East B-New Jersey saw the ball well today, racking up five hits in the game. Maura Halpin and Lexi Lopez all managed multiple hits for East B-New Jersey. Lexi and Maura each managed two hits to lead East B-New Jersey.

West A-Nevada scattered six hits in the game. Alexis and Charlie each managed multiple hits for West A-Nevada.

Late Score Costs Southwest B-Texas Against Central A-Missouri

Thursday’s game against Central A-Missouri was a heartbreaker for Southwest B-Texas, as they lost the lead late in a 5-3 defeat. The game was tied at three with Central A-Missouri batting in the top of the fourth when Makenzie Lucas singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Southwest B-Texas lost despite out-hitting Central A-Missouri seven to six.

In the first inning, Southwest B-Texas got their offense started when Addison Young singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Central A-Missouri pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Ava Hanson homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs.

Missouri vs. Texas box score

Lauren Christ led things off on the rubber for Central A-Missouri . The righty surrendered three runs on three hits over two innings, striking out one.

Raelynn Van Zee led things off in the circle for Southwest B-Texas. The righty lasted six innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out four.

Southwest B-Texas saw the ball well today, racking up seven hits in the game. Haven Hansen and Addison all managed multiple hits for Southwest B-Texas. Addison and Haven each collected two hits to lead Southwest B-Texas.

Central A-Missouri collected six hits. Gracie Britton and Ava all collected multiple hits for Central A-Missouri .

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.” Any reuse or republication of this story must include the preceding attribution.