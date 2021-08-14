LLSWS Day 3: Nevada wins again, Texas, NC bounce back from losses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While two of the unbeaten teams in the Little League Softball World Series were off on Friday, Nevada continued its unbeaten run while two other teams that lost on Thursday bounced back on Friday.

Nevada picked up an 11-3 victory over Indiana to improve to 2-0. Oklahoma and Virginia, also sporting 2-0 records, were off Friday and will return to game action on Saturday.

Missouri and North Carolina got their second victories of the round-robin tournament portion while Texas won for the first time.

Scores from Friday

Nevada 11, Indiana 3

Texas 2, New York 0

Missouri 6, Arizona 0

North Carolina 5, New Jersey 2

After Friday’s play, here’s how the standings look:

Jennie Finch pool teams

Virginia 2-0

Missouri 2-1

New York 1-1

Texas 1-1

Arizona 0-3

Jessica Mendoza pool teams

Oklahoma 2-0

Nevada 2-0

North Carolina 2-1

Indiana 0-2

New Jersey 0-3

There are two pretty good games slated for Saturday evening as unbeaten Oklahoma and Nevada meet in the nightcap game while Virginia and Texas square off at 4 p.m. Here’s the schedule for Saturday:

Missouri vs. New York, 10 a.m.

Indiana vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Virginia vs. Texas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.

Below are game stories from Friday by GameChanger Media.

=====

Early Lead For West A-Nevada Seals Fate For Central B-Indiana

Central B-Indiana watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-3 loss to West A-Nevada on Friday. West A-Nevada took the lead on a single in the first inning.

The Central B-Indiana struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing West A-Nevada, giving up 11 runs.

West A-Nevada got things moving in the first inning.

Nevada vs. Indiana box score

Central B-Indiana scored three runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught by Central B-Indiana was led by Kate Skura and Anna Cope, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

West A-Nevada scored four runs in the second inning. West A-Nevada’s big inning was driven by a single by Alexis Kearnes, a sac fly by Charlie Simi, and an error on a ball put in play by Julianna Phee.

Jovani Corniel led things off in the circle for West A-Nevada. The righty allowed three hits and three runs over six innings, striking out 14.

Eli Strecker was in the circle for Central B-Indiana. The righty surrendered 11 runs on 13 hits over six innings, striking out five.

Anna led Central B-Indiana with three hits in three at bats.

West A-Nevada tallied 13 hits in the game. Alexis, Ava Koenig, Kayleen Enriquez, and Charlie each collected multiple hits for West A-Nevada. West A-Nevada stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Julianna led the way with two. West A-Nevada didn’t commit a single error in the field. Charlie had the most chances in the field with 14.

Pitching By Raelynn Shuts Out East A-New York, Southwest B-Texas Takes The Win

Raelynn Van Zee shut down East A-New York, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Southwest B-Texas to a 2-0 victory on Friday

The pitching was strong on both sides. Raelynn struck out eight, while Haley Arvidson sat down three.

A single by Emma McHugh in the second inning was a positive for East A-New York.

Texas vs. New York box score

Raelynn toed the rubber for Southwest B-Texas. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out eight.

Haley started the game for East A-New York. The pitcher allowed seven hits and two runs over five innings, striking out three.

Southwest B-Texas totaled seven hits. Isabelle Mathis and Addison Young all had multiple hits for Southwest B-Texas. Addison and Isabelle each managed two hits to lead Southwest B-Texas. Southwest B-Texas didn’t commit a single error in the field. Isabelle had eight chances in the field, the most on the team.

Hayden Throws Shutout As Central A-Missouri Defeats West B-Arizona

Hayden Bush had all the right stuff on Friday for Central A-Missouri , allowing zero runs and besting West B-Arizona by a score of 6-0.

Central A-Missouri put up three runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from a single by Brooklyn Center and a double by Ava Hanson.

One bright spot for West B-Arizona was a single by Bria Belden in the fourth inning.

Missouri vs. Arizona box score

Hayden was on the rubber for Central A-Missouri . The righthander allowed two hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out six.

Lexi Honea led things off in the circle for West B-Arizona. Lexi surrendered three runs on three hits over four innings, striking out two. Lilly Hamel threw one inning in relief.

Central A-Missouri totaled five hits. Ava and Brooklyn each collected multiple hits for Central A-Missouri . Brooklyn and Ava all had two hits to lead Central A-Missouri . Central A-Missouri was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Gracie Britton made the most plays with six.

Bria led West B-Arizona with two hits in two at bats.

Early Lead For Southeast B-North Carolina Seals Fate For East B-New Jersey

East B-New Jersey watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 5-2 loss to Southeast B-North Carolina on Friday. Southeast B-North Carolina scored on an error and a groundout by Eva Shue in the first inning.

East B-New Jersey lost despite out-hitting Southeast B-North Carolina seven to five.

In the first inning, Southeast B-North Carolina got their offense started. An error scored one run for Southeast B-North Carolina.

New Jersey vs. North Carolina box score

Southeast B-North Carolina scored three runs in the fifth inning. Jordan Dry and Eva all drove in runs in the frame.

Reese Poole got the start for Southeast B-North Carolina. The righthander allowed seven hits and two runs over six innings, striking out three.

Aleiya O’Neal was on the rubber for East B-New Jersey. Aleiya allowed five hits and five runs over six innings, striking out four.

Maura Halpin led East B-New Jersey with two hits in four at bats.

Myla McNeely went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Southeast B-North Carolina in hits. Southeast B-North Carolina was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Myla had the most chances in the field with eight.

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.” Any reuse or republication of this story must include the preceding attribution.