LLSWS Day 4: One more day of pool play before World Series bracket play begins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sunday is the final day of pool play in the Little League Softball World Series.

Teams will be playing to advance to the bracket format of the World Series. After Sunday’s games, the top four teams in the Jennie Finch and Jessica Mendoza pools will advance to single-elimination play on Monday.

Oklahoma proved it is the team to beat after knocking off Nevada, 9-4 in the nightcap game Saturday. Oklahoma is the only team unbeaten so far and will advance to Monday’s play. The same can also be said for Missouri, which is off Sunday after completing a 3-1 record in pool play.

The rest of the teams that will advance to Monday’s play will be determined Sunday.

Saturday’s scores

Missouri 2, New York 0

New Jersey 2, Indiana 0

Texas 4, Virginia 2

Oklahoma 9, Nevada 4

Standings after Saturday

Jennie Finch pool

Missouri 3-1

Virginia 2-1

Texas 2-1

New York 1-2

Arizona 0-3

Jessica Mendoza pool

Oklahoma 3-0

Nevada 2-1

North Carolina 2-1

New Jersey 1-3

Indiana 0-3

Sunday’s schedule

Texas vs. Arizona, 10 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Nevada, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Virginia vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Below are roundups from GameChanger Media.

=====

East A-New York Falls To Central A-Missouri In Low-Scoring Affair

Both teams were strong on the rubber on Saturday, but Central A-Missouri was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over East A-New York on Saturday. Haley Arvidson started the game for East A-New York and recorded 18 outs.

Missouri vs. New York box score

One bright spot for East A-New York was a single by Alyssa Chiappa in the fourth inning.

Kennedy Watson earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for Central A-Missouri. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on one hit over six innings, striking out five.

Haley took the loss for East A-New York. The righty went six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out 12.

Alyssa led East A-New York with one hit in three at bats.

Central A-Missouri collected seven hits on the day. Gracie Britton and Kennedy all collected multiple hits for Central A-Missouri.

With Aleiya On The Mound, East B-New Jersey Shuts Out Central B-Indiana

Aleiya O’Neal shut down Central B-Indiana, throwing a complete game shutout and leading East B-New Jersey to a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Aleiya struck out six, while Eli Strecker sat down three.

New Jersey vs. Indiana box score

A single by Tess Bradford in the first inning was a positive for Central B-Indiana.

Aleiya earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for East B-New Jersey. The righthander surrendered zero runs on four hits over six innings, striking out six and walking zero.

Eli took the loss for Central B-Indiana. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three and walking zero.

Brooke DeWitt went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead East B-New Jersey in hits.

Southwest B-Texas Downs Southeast A-Virginia, 4-2

Southwest B-Texas took home a 4-2 victory over Southeast A-Virginia on Saturday.

In the first inning, Southwest B-Texas got their offense started. Lexi Rosillo hit a solo homer.

Texas vs. Virginia box score

Southwest B-Texas pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third Addison Young doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, Peyton Richards singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, and an error scored one run for Southwest B-Texas.

Raelynn Van Zee earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for Southwest B-Texas. Raelynn went six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits, striking out eight and walking zero.

Jenna Keefer took the loss for Southeast A-Virginia. Jenna lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out four and walking zero.

Southwest B-Texas tallied one home run on the day. Lexi had a dinger in the first inning.

Southwest B-Texas scattered seven hits in the game. Lexi and Addison all had multiple hits for Southwest B-Texas. Addison and Lexi each managed two hits to lead Southwest B-Texas.

Aislin Bossler led Southeast A-Virginia with two hits in three at bats.

West A-Nevada Falls To Southwest A-Oklahoma After Fourth Inning Score

West A-Nevada lost the lead late in a 9-4 defeat to Southwest A-Oklahoma on Saturday.

The game was tied at three with Southwest A-Oklahoma batting in the top of the fourth when an error scored one run for Southwest A-Oklahoma.

Oklahoma vs. Nevada box score

Southwest A-Oklahoma got things started in the first inning. Kandace Burnett’s sac fly scored one run for Southwest A-Oklahoma.

In the top of the third inning, Southwest A-Oklahoma tied things up at three. Kandace drove in two when Kandace doubled.

Southwest A-Oklahoma pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Juliana Hutchens drew a walk, scoring one run and an error scored two runs for Southwest A-Oklahoma.

Cambri Casey led things off in the circle for Southwest A-Oklahoma. The pitcher surrendered three runs on three hits over one inning, striking out one and walking one.

Ava Koenig started the game for West A-Nevada. Ava surrendered nine runs on ten hits over six innings, striking out two.

Kayleen Enriquez led West A-Nevada with two hits in three at bats.

Southwest A-Oklahoma totaled ten hits. Taylan Starr and Kandace each managed multiple hits for Southwest A-Oklahoma. Taylan went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Southwest A-Oklahoma in hits.

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.” Any reuse or republication of this story must include the preceding attribution.