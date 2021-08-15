LLSWS Day 5: Bracket set, play begins Monday to determine champion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a rainy day messed up Sunday’s schedule and news that one team was eliminated due to COVID-19, the pairings are set to determine the Little League Softball World Series champion.

Little League Softball World Series page

The top four teams in the Jennie Finch and Jessica Mendoza pools were determined after an active Sunday. New York was eliminated after a COVID-19 case was discovered and the team could not field a full team. Rain also forced the Oklahoma and Indiana game not to be played. Oklahoma had already qualified for the bracket play while Indiana had already been eliminated after going 0-3.

Sunday’s scores

Texas 11, Arizona 1

North Carolina 4, Nevada 1

Oklahoma vs. Indiana not played

Virginia 6, New York 0 (New York eliminated due to COVID-19)

Final pool standings

Jennie Finch pool

*Virginia 3-1

*Missouri 3-1

*Texas 3-1

*Arizona 0-4

New York (eliminated due to COVID-19)

Jessica Mendoza pool

*Oklahoma 3-0

*North Carolina 3-1

*Nevada 2-2

*New Jersey 1-3

Indiana 0-3

*– Teams advance to bracket play

Despite not winning a game, Arizona advanced due to New York being eliminated. Here is the schedule for Monday’s bracket play. Teams that win continue while the losers are eliminated.

Monday’s schedule

Nevada vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.

New Jersey vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.

Below are the game capsules provided by GameChanger.

=====

Southwest B-Texas Victorious West B-Arizona Thanks To Third Inning Boost

Southwest B-Texas put up six runs in the third on its way to an 11-1 victory over West B-Arizona on Sunday.

Southwest B-Texas batters contributing to the big inning included Addison Young, Isabelle Mathis, and Haven Hansen, all knocking in runs in the inning. Southwest B-Texas scored six runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught by Southwest B-Texas was led by Addison, Isabelle, and Haven, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Texas vs. Arizona box score

Raelynn Van Zee earned the victory on the rubber for Southwest B-Texas. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven.

Molly Brown took the loss for West B-Arizona. The righty lasted one-third of an inning, allowing one hit and zero runs while walking zero.

Lilly Hamel started the game for West B-Arizona. Lilly surrendered eight runs on two hits over two innings, striking out two

Southwest B-Texas collected six hits. Isabelle and Addison each collected multiple hits for Southwest B-Texas. Addison and Isabelle each collected two hits to lead Southwest B-Texas. Southwest B-Texas didn’t commit a single error in the field. Isabelle had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.

Southeast B-North Carolina Beats West A-Nevada

Southeast B-North Carolina defeated West A-Nevada 4-1 on Sunday.

Southeast B-North Carolina got things moving in the first inning, when Eva Shue doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Reese Poole led things off in the circle for Southeast B-North Carolina. The pitcher allowed four hits and one run over six innings, striking out seven.

North Carolina vs. Nevada box score

Jovani Corniel started the game for West A-Nevada. The pitcher went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out three.

Eva led Southeast B-North Carolina with two hits in two at bats.

Ava Koenig went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead West A-Nevada in hits.

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.” Any reuse or republication of this story must include the preceding attribution.