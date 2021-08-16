LLSWS Day 6: Final four set, Missouri’s Watson tosses no-hitter in team’s win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The final four is set in the Little League Softball World Series is down to the final four teams with Missouri getting one of the biggest boosts in reaching the semifinals.

Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia punched their tickets into the semis with wins on Monday. Play continues Tuesday with the winners advancing to Wednesday’s World Series final.

Monday’s scores

Missouri 4, Nevada 0

Oklahoma 4, Arizona 0

Texas 4, North Carolina 2

Virginia 1, New Jersey 0

In Monday’s games, one of the highlights was the work of Missouri and pitcher Kennedy Watson. She struck out seven and walked none, missing out on a perfect game due to an error.

Texas’ win over North Carolina came in extra innings and included a triple play. It eliminated the 2019 World Series champion. No game was played in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Tuesday’s schedule

4 p.m.: Missouri vs. Oklahoma

7 p.m.: Texas vs. Virginia

Wednesday’s title game

1 p.m. vs winners of Tuesday’s games

Below are game summaries from GameChanger Media.

Pitching By Jenna Shuts Out East B-New Jersey, Southeast A-Virginia Takes The Win

Jenna Keefer threw a gem on Monday for Southeast A-Virginia, allowing zero runs and besting East B-New Jersey by a score of 1-0.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Jenna struck out six, while Aleiya O’Neal sat down seven.

New Jersey vs. Virginia box score

One bright spot for East B-New Jersey was a single by Jessica Shoenfelt in the third inning.

Jenna took the win for Southeast A-Virginia. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on four hits over six innings, striking out six and walking zero.

Aleiya took the loss for East B-New Jersey. The pitcher allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out seven.

Kaylie Mitchell, Aislin Bossler, and Erika Fiege each managed one hit to lead Southeast A-Virginia.

Late Score Costs Southeast B-North Carolina Against Southwest B-Texas

Monday’s game against Southwest B-Texas was a heartbreaker for Southeast B-North Carolina, as they lost the lead late in a 4-2 defeat. The game was tied at two with Southwest B-Texas batting in the top of the seventh when Haven Hansen singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Southeast B-North Carolina opened up scoring in the first inning when Eva Shue singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.

Texas vs. North Carolina box score

In the top of the second inning, Southwest B-Texas tied things up at two. Southwest B-Texas scored one run when Lexi Rosillo singled.

Raelynn Van Zee got the start for Southwest B-Texas. Raelynn allowed six hits and two runs over six innings, striking out three.

Reese Poole started the game for Southeast B-North Carolina. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out four.

Reese led Southeast B-North Carolina with two hits in four at bats.

Southwest B-Texas tallied nine hits in the game. Peyton Richards and Lexi all collected multiple hits for Southwest B-Texas. Peyton went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Southwest B-Texas in hits.

Two Southwest A-Oklahoma Pitchers Rally Together In Shutout Victory Against West B-Arizona

Southwest A-Oklahoma defeated West B-Arizona 4-0 on Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Cambri Casey induced a fly out from Molly Brown to finish off the game.

A single by Bria Belden in the third inning was a positive for West B-Arizona.

Oklahoma vs. Arizona box score

Cambri was credited with the victory for Southwest A-Oklahoma. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on two hits over six innings, striking out 13.

Lilly Hamel took the loss for West B-Arizona. The righty allowed seven hits and four runs over five innings, striking out two and walking one.

Southwest A-Oklahoma collected seven hits on the day. Taylan Starr and Aleigh Tucker each managed multiple hits for Southwest A-Oklahoma. Aleigh and Taylan each collected two hits to lead Southwest A-Oklahoma.

Watson Throws No-Hitter As Central A-Missouri Triumphs Over West A-Nevada

Kennedy Watson was brilliant on the rubber on Monday, as Kennedy threw a no-hitter to lead Central A-Missouri past West A-Nevada 4-0.

In the first inning, Central A-Missouri got their offense started. Gracie Britton singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Nevada vs. Missouri box score

Kennedy got the start for Central A-Missouri . The southpaw went six innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out seven and walking zero.

Ava Koenig was in the pitcher’s circle for West A-Nevada. The righthander allowed seven hits and four runs over five innings, striking out five.

Kennedy led Central A-Missouri with two hits in two at bats.

