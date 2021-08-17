LLSWS Day 7: Virginia, Oklahoma to play Wednesday for World Series title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The stage is set.

Oklahoma and Virginia punched their tickets to the championship game of the Little League Softball World Series on Tuesday at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. Oklahoma blanked Missouri, 7-0, while Virginia held off Texas, 7-5.

Oklahoma and Virginia will play Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the title game, which you can see on ESPN. Missouri and Texas will play in the third-place game Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Below are game capsules from GameChanger Media.

=====

Southeast A-Virginia Clinches Lead In Fourth Inning For Victory Over Southwest B-Texas

Southeast A-Virginia snagged a late lead and defeated Southwest B-Texas 7-5 on Tuesday.

The game was tied at five with Southeast A-Virginia batting in the bottom of the fourth when an error scored one run for Southeast A-Virginia.

Southeast A-Virginia earned the victory despite allowing Southwest B-Texas to score three runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught by Southwest B-Texas was led by Isabelle Mathis, Reese Tate, and Brenleigh Robinson, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Texas vs. Virginia box score

Southeast A-Virginia pulled away for good with six runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth an error scored one run for Southeast A-Virginia and Aislin Bossler singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Jenna Keefer pitched Southeast A-Virginia to victory. The pitcher allowed four hits and zero runs over three and a third innings, striking out two and walking one.

Raelynn Van Zee took the loss for Southwest B-Texas. The pitcher allowed six hits and seven runs over five innings, striking out six.

Kaylee Hodges started the game for Southeast A-Virginia. Kaylee went two and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out two.

Kaylie Mitchell led Southeast A-Virginia with three hits in three at bats. Southeast A-Virginia was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Aislin had the most chances in the field with six.

Southwest B-Texas scattered ten hits in the game. Lexi Rosillo and Raelynn each collected multiple hits for Southwest B-Texas.

Pitching By Zoie Shuts Out Central A-Missouri , Southwest A-Oklahoma Takes The Win

Zoie Griffin threw a shutout to lead Southwest A-Oklahoma past Central A-Missouri 7-0 on Tuesday.

Southwest A-Oklahoma secured the victory thanks to four runs in the fourth inning. Southwest A-Oklahoma offense in the inning was led by Mileigh Needham, Alexis Kierstead, and Taylan Starr, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma box score

Southwest A-Oklahoma scored four runs in the fourth inning. Mileigh, Alexis, and Taylan all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

A single by Ava Hanson in the second inning was a positive for Central A-Missouri.

Zoie was in the circle for Southwest A-Oklahoma. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out ten.

Kennedy Watson was on the rubber for Central A-Missouri . The lefthander surrendered seven runs on six hits over five innings, striking out one.

Alexis went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Southwest A-Oklahoma in hits. Southwest A-Oklahoma was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Kandace Burnett made the most plays with 11.

Ava led Central A-Missouri with one hit in one at bats. Central A-Missouri was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Kaitlyn Romanetto had the most chances in the field with seven.

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.” Any reuse or republication of this story must include the preceding attribution.