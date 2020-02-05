Local athletes sign to play at the next level

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – National Signing day took place today across the nation. D.H. Conley High Schol hosted a pair of signings today for two students who signed their national letters of intent to play football at the next level

Panda Askew signed to play offensive line at UNC-Charlotte. His teammate Trey Robbins also signed to play at the next level. Robbins will be kicking at Methodist University.

Down the road, at J.H. Rose the Rampants also had a pair of players sign to continue their playing careers. Elic haddock signed to play linebacker at Shaw University. Jashaune Lowe also signed to continue his playing career, he signed to play at Myrtle Beach Prep.

KaCeion Williams of Kinston also signed his National Letter of Intent today, the Senior signed to play football at UNC-Pembrooke.

Northside-Jacksonville had four players sign to play football at the next level. Dante Jones signed to play at Campbell University. Marseille Miller and Aasin McDougal both signed to play at North Carolina Central. Ja’Qurious Conley signed to play at North Carolina

Washington High School’s Rod Moore signed to play football at Elizabeth City State University.