Local Family Bonds Over Their Love of Sports

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – For many people, sports are a good way to forget about the rest of your life. For the Styons, it is their lives. Raymie Styons of Greenville grew up playing three sports at Plymouth High School in Washington County and so when he had kids getting them involved in sports was a no-brainer.

It all got started with his son Trey. Raymie got involved coaching Trey’s little league team’s, doing his best to stay involved while staying around the diamond.

Since Trey has grown up, Raymie has found himself back on the diamond coaching a Greenville Little League team with his son.

Raymie’s and Trey’s love for sports doesn’t end at the diamond though. The two are both Division I basketball referees, making the pair one of a few father-son duos in College Basketball.

Trey’s not the only child that’s shown an interest in sports though. Raymie’s daughters are also little league coaches. Lindsay Harris and Sarah Styons both coach Lindsay’s son’s tee-ball team in Winterville.

The two have a resume of their own. Lindsay played softball at UNC-Wilmington while Sarah won a state title while at D.H. Conley.

So when you put four coaches in a room to play a board game they all said that things get very competitive.

The Styon’s say that their family bond is made stronger through sports.