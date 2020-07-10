Local Golf Courses See More Players During Pandemic

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The Coronavirus has put a damper on much of the sports world but there is one thing that has managed to keep sports fans sane. Golf.
Golf courses were one of the first entities to reopen during the pandemic. Players across the state were looking for something to do with their new free time and golf was available to them.
The Ironwood Country Club in Greenville has seen an uptick in players in 2020. John LaMonica the General Manager of the Club, says that they have been twice as busy in terms of players on the course.
Safety has remained a priority at courses around North Carolina. Sanitation and social distance measures are on display at most courses in the state.