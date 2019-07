East Carolina Auto & Truck evened the Greenville Little League City Championship series with an 8-3 win on Thursday night.

That evens the series at a game apiece. The third and deciding game is set for Friday night at 7pm at Stallings Stadium and Elm Street Park.

Justin Grimes was 3-4 with a home run and a double in the win. He also got the win on the mound, giving up only two hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched.