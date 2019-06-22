East Carolina Auto wins Greenville Little League Championship

East Carolina Auto & Truck Center scored 6 unanswered runs late and beat Overton’s, 10-6 to win the Greenville Little League City Championship.

East Carolina Auto dropped the first game of the best-of-three series, but rallied back to win the last two contests to take the title.

Owen Conway picked up the win on the mound. He came on in relief and gave up only two hits in 5 innings. Justin Grimes was the star at the plate. He went 4-5 with two doubles and three runs scored.

EC Auto finishes its season with a record of 20-8. The franchise also won City Championships in 1974 (Moose) and 1998 (Harris Supermarket).