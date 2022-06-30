JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A local Youth Baseball team out of Jacksonville is headed to the state tournament.

Both the 8U and 10U White Oak All-Star Baseball Teams went undefeated and were able to deem themselves as district champions, earning them both a spot at the Dixie Youth Baseball State tournament next weekend. The athletes play for leagues that are part of Onslow County Parks and Rec.

They will be hosting several fundraisers including bake sales, 20% night at Pelicans SnoBalls and 10% night at Texas Roadhouse, right up until the state tournament to help fund their travel costs.

For more information on the White Oak Baseball Association, click here.