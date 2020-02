AYDEN (WNCT) – Long-time Ayden-Grifton Coach Paul Cornwell announced his resignation on Friday.

Cornwell has led Ayden-Grifton football since 2005. He was 132-65 as the Chargers’ head coach. He won 6 conference championships and took the Chargers to the playoffs 15 straight years. He led Ayden-Grifton to the state finals in 2013.

Cornwell will stay on as the school’s Director of Athletics.