MOREHEAD CITY, NC – In the final game of the regular season, the Morehead City Marlins fell victim to the Tri-City Chili Peppers, 14-1, halting their 13-game winning streak.

The lone bright spot in the ballgame was Ben Watson’s first-inning double which gave him the new Coastal Plain League single-season batting average record with an impeccable .427 clip.

Morehead City’s relief corps was composed mostly of position players, Colton Becker, Sean Johnson, and Ben Miller all saw their numbers called out of the bullpen.

Sunday is the start of the divisional round playoff battle against the Wilson Tobs with game one taking place at Big Rock Stadium at 7 p.m.

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 10, Wilson Tobs 8

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs ended their regular season with a loss to High Point-Thomasville. The Tobs will look to bounce back in the Coastal Plain League postseason against Morehead City in the Eastern Division playoffs. Morehead City beat Wilson on Thursday and Friday and owns a 6-2 regular-season edge.

The Tobs rallied for four runs in the seventh inning but could not get any closer.