WILSON, NC- The Morehead City Marlins’ seven-game winning streak came to an end with a 2-1 loss at the hand of the Wilson Tobs on Saturday.

Neither offense could get much going all night with the two sides combining for a paltry eight hits. The Marlins struck first in the third inning on an RBI single from McGwire Tuffy, yet would not register another hit in the final five frames.

Wilson drew even in the sixth on a throwing error by reliever Ty Bothwell who then was able to pitch out of a jam and preserve the tie.

Two errors by Braeden O’Shaugnessy in the bottom of the eighth allowed the Tobs to take the lead. Wilson turned to reliever Brent Francisco who retired the Marlins in order in the top of the ninth to earn the save.

Despite the loss, the Marlins sit at 11-5 and will look to get back into the win column Sunday night at home versus Florence at 6 p.m.