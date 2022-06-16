MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Luke Powell’s two-run blast in the sixth inning put the Morehead City Marlins ahead for good as they ended up cruising to a 7-1 win over division rival Wilmington.

The Marlins struck first in the second inning on a Shayne Campbell RBI single. Wilmington knotted the game at one in the fourth off starter Matt Lozovoy but would not score again the rest of the evening.

Lozovoy gave Morehead City five innings of one-run ball and struck out five Sharks in the process.

In the bottom of the sixth came the aforementioned Powell homer, his first of the season, and only the second home run for the Marlins at Big Rock Stadium in 2022. The Marlins added insurance in both the seventh and eighth innings thanks to RBIs from D’Alessio, Watson, and McGowan.

Reece Wissinger picked up his second save in as many days and the Fish have now won five straight. They will travel to Legion Stadium Thursday for another meeting with Wilmington.

Wilson home tonight

The Wilson Tobs will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Morehead City. They will host the Holly Spring Salamanders starting at 7 p.m.