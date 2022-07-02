MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — One day after losing at home to the Wilson Tobs, the Morehead City Marlins bounced back with a 4-1 win over the Peninsula Pilots.

The win puts the Marlins at 20-7, 2.5 games ahead of the Wilson Tobs (17-9), who had Friday’s game with the Florence Flamingos canceled.

The Marlins took a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning and tacked on two more runs in the eighth for the final margin. Zack Miller broke the 1-1 tie with a solo homer in the seventh on the second pitch of the inning.

In the eighth, Garrett McGowan singled and Ben Miller reached on an error before Luke Powell’s single drove in Garrett. Miller later scored on a wild pitch after Peninsula made a pitching change.

Brendan Bean got the win with 1.2 innings of relief. He struck out four and walked one. Starter Tyler Wehrle gave up a run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks for the Marlins.

The Marlins were scheduled to host Wilmington Saturday at 7, weather permitting.