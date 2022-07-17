COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WNCT) — After a big start offensively for both teams, the Morehead City Marlins took control in the middle innings and held on for a 10-9 win over the Tri-City Chili Peppers

The win was the fifth straight for the Marlins (29-9).

The Wilson Tobs also got back to winning with a 5-2 victory over the Wilmington Sharks to stop a six-game slide.

The Marlins’ game got off to a fast start with the Marlins scoring two in the top of the first and Tri-City (18-18) countering with three in the bottom of the second.

The scoring continued in the second as the Marlins plated three two of which came across on a Braeden O’Shaugnessy home run. Tri-City scored two in the bottom of the inning making the game all knotted at five through two innings.

In the third inning, the Chili Peppers added two more runs off reliever Jake Manderson to retake the lead. Morehead City scored five unanswered as Jase Felker crushed a homer and O’Shaugnessy tallied his second dinger of the ballgame.

The Chili Peppers would score a run in the sixth and seventh to cut the deficit to one.

Matt Hickey came on in the eighth and escaped a jam before closing things out in the ninth for his sixth save of the season.

Morehead City will look to win its sixth straight Sunday in a rematch with the Tri-City Chili Peppers at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City.

Wilson Tobs 5, Wilmington Sharks 2

WILSON, N.C. – Six scoreless innings from Tobs pitcher Derrick Carter put the home team in a position to play with the lead for the first time in a little over a week.

Matt Schark discovered his hitting ways with a leadoff three-run blast in the second frame. Schark now sits tied for first in the CPL in home runs with nine. Schark would finish the night 1-for-3, ending his four-game hitless streak.

Things went quite through the middle innings, as neither team scored in frames three through six. Wilmington would grab two runs off of the Tobs reliever, but Tanner Halvorson would strike out the only batter he faced to make sure the Tobs got to the dugout with the lead.

After the stretch, catcher Jean Lagreca would double for the first time this season as the first of what would be three hits in a row. Blake Evans and Efry Cervantes would follow. Lagreca came home to score on a wild pitch.

Trey Paige would walk on a five-pitch at-bat, plating Evans. Tobs managed to grab the two runs right back from Wilmington. Evans finished the night with a season-high total of 3-for-4 at the plate and scored a very important insurance run.

Brent Francisco would enter the game in the ninth inning, and strike out three of the five batters he faced, picking up save number six on the summer. Francisco now sits atop of the CPL in saves.

The Tobs are back in action on Sunday against the Clayton Clovers in a 7-inning exhibition game, first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.