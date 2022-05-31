MOREHEAD CITY, NC – The Morehead City Marlins were defeated by the Tri-City Chili Peppers 5-3 at Big Rock Stadium on Monday night.

The Fish gained an early advantage thanks to an RBI single by McGwire Tuffy making his Marlins debut tonight in the bottom of the second. Tri-City jumped ahead 2-1 in the top of the third on a two-run bomb off the bat of Brandon Eike and did not trail again.

The lead swelled to 5-1 after some unfortunate bounces and costly errors in the fifth and sixth innings by the Marlins’ defense.

Once again Morehead City would not go quietly, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI walk from Zack Miller and a run-scoring hit by pitch off the wrist of newcomer Colton Becker. The Marlins brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but were not able to capitalize.

A bright spot in the loss was reliever Logan Garza who twirled two innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen, striking out five Chili Peppers in the process.

Morehead City returns to action Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium versus the Holly Springs Salamanders. For tickets call (252) 269-9767.