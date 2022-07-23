MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins continued their winning ways pushing their streak to nine wins in a row with a 6-1 victory over the Wilmington Sharks on Friday. It marks the third win in a row this week for the Fish over the Sharks.

Zack Miller got the Marlins on the board first with a line drive over the left-field fence to score two runs and tally his third home run of the season. Jase Felker tacked on an RBI double in the inning as well to build an early 3-0 lead.

Miller earned his third RBI of the ballgame in the third inning when he socked a single to score McGwire Tuffy and put the Fish up 4-0.

The Sharks scored their lone run of the ballgame in the top of the fourth off starting pitcher Ben Prywitch who went four innings before turning it over to the vaunted Marlins bullpen.

After a couple innings of leaving runners in scoring position, the Marlins finally added some insurance in the bottom of the seventh when Dylan Rogers demolished a pitch into orbit a whopping 430 feet for a solo home run. Ben Miller roped an RBI double with two outs to add on another run and put the Marlins up by five.

The relief corps handled the rest keeping the 6-1 lead intact and ensuring the winning streak reached nine.

The Marlins and Sharks will be back at it again for the fourth time this week Saturday night from Wilmington.

Tri-City Chili Peppers 15, Wilson Tobs 6

Wilson Tobs 12, Tri-City Chili Peppers 4

WILSON, N.C. — The Tobs and Chili Peppers split a doubleheader on Friday, making up a game that had been rained out previously. Both were seven-inning contests.

The Chili Peppers led 2-0 before scoring eight runs in the third inning of the first game. A two-run homer by Brandon Eike was part of the big blow as Tri-City had eight hits.

In the second game, Wilson used a six-run first inning to take a lead it would never give up. The Tobs used six hits and four Tri-City errors in the frame, led by a two-run, bases-loaded single by Harrison Pontoli.

Wilson travels to Holly Springs Sunday.