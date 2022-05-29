WILMINGTON, NC – The Morehead City Marlins fall to 1-2 on the season after a 4-2 road loss to the Wilmington Sharks Saturday at Legion Stadium.

Wilmington jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning against starting pitcher Ben Prywitch on an RBI single and fielder’s choice.

The Marlins cut the deficit to one in the top half of the fourth thanks to an errant throw by Sharks pitcher Michael Storms that allowed Ben Watson to come around to score.

The Sharks would go on to add runs in both the fourth and fifth to extend their lead to 4-1.

In the sixth, the Marlins chased Storms after a clean single up the middle by first baseman Zack Miller to pull within two.

The Sharks bullpen would keep the Marlins off the board for the final three frames, despite a late ninth-inning threat from Morehead City that put the tying run on second base.

The Marlins will return to Big Rock Stadium Sunday evening to square off with the Tri-City Chili Peppers at 7. For tickets call 252-269-9767.