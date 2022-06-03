MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins dropped a marathon of a game 9-8 to the Wilmington Sharks on Thursday at Legion Stadium.

The Marlins dug an early hole, trailing 5-1 after three innings but worked their way back into the ballgame. Morehead City plated two in the top of the fourth on RBI hits from Jac Croom and McGwire Tuffy. The Sharks tacked on a run to push their lead to three before the Marlins evened things at six in the seventh due to a costly error by the Wilmington shortstop and a wild pitch.

The game went to extras, where the Marlins scored two in the top of the tenth. Reliever Matt Hickey could not finish things off as Wyatt Crenshaw delivered a game-tying single for the Sharks. In the bottom of the eleventh, the Sharks walked it off on an errant throw by third baseman Jac Croom.

Morehead City returns home Friday evening at 7 against Holly Springs looking to get back in the win column.

Tobs 6, Salamanders 5

WILSON, N.C. — The Tobs grabbed their first comeback win of the season Thursday night over the Holly Springs Salamanders, 6-5. The Tobs trailed 3-0 entering the fifth inning with only one hit but were able to score five unanswered runs.

Shane Rademacher was able to find a groove early in the first two innings, striking out four Salamanders but would give up his first earned run of the season in the third. Holly Springs would add two more in the fifth, one-off a Wilson error on defense.

The Tobs bats were ice-cold entering the fifth frame. The member of the home team to claim a hit was Trey Paige all the way back in the first inning as the second batter. However, things would start to change for Wilson. Jean Lagreca walked to begin the frame and Jacob McCaskey and Trey Paige would both single to load the bases with one out. DH Matt Shark would tattoo a ball 411 feet on the first pitch of the at-bat to give Wilson the lead 4-3. The first grand slam of the season for the Tobs. Sam Daggers would add another run later in the inning as 10 Wilson batters made a plate appearance that inning.

Both teams would go scoreless in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings respectively, stranding runners here and there, but Holly Springs would not go away without a fight. The visitors would score two runs in the top of the ninth to make Tobs fans hold their breath.

A leadoff bunt from Brett Callahan would eventually come around to score, and an unearned run had the Wilson faithful and the edges of their seats. Evan Harris would strike out the second to last batter, and Efry Cervantes would make the final throw from shortstop to first to end the game a little closer than most wanted. Tobs win at home 6-5.

The Tobs improve to 2-2 on the CPL season. They will travel to Wilmington to play the Sharks at 7 p.m. Friday night. Wilson will return home on Saturday for the annual “Beer and BBQ Festival.” Tickets are still available online through show pass.