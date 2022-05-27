HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins fell victim to the Holly Springs Salamanders at Ting Stadium, 8-5, on the opening night of the Coastal Plains League season on Thursday.

An unfortunate first two innings left the Marlins with an uphill battle trailing 6-0. Starting pitcher Salvatore Ferro could not work around a pair of early errors and was pulled after the second inning.

Reliever Kyle McKernan was a bright spot for the Marlins. The Gardner-Webb product racked up five strikeouts in two innings of work. Penn Sealey also contributed well out of the bullpen Thursday evening, blanking the Salamanders in the 7th and 8th innings.

The Marlins trailed 8-0 in the top of the 8th inning before RBI hits from centerfielder Ben Watson, and right fielder Kameron Heath cut the deficit to 8-2.

Then in the top of the ninth, the Morehead City bats started to make things interesting with a pair of clutch two-out RBI knocks from Watson and catcher Zack Miller to trim the deficit to 8-5.

Now the Marlins will turn their attention to the home opener Friday night at 7 at Big Rock Stadium against the in-state rival Wilson Tobs.

Wilson Tobs 28, Fuquay-Varina Twins 0

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs kickstarted the 2022 season with a win over the Fuquay-Varina Twins, 28-0, at Historic Fleming Stadium on Thursday night.

Wilson’s pitching staff combined for a one-hitter. Jaren Washington, Jakob Brown and Chase Barley combined for 13 strikeouts and an eight-inning shutout.

The Tobs started the scoring in the first frame, pushing across 11 runs. Sixteen batters came to the plate, two of which blasted home runs over the right-field wall. Aaron Smigeleski and Matt Schark received the honors of being the first Tobs to exit Historic Fleming Stadium this year. Wilson would add five runs in the third inning and eight more in the fifth, they were only held scoreless in the sixth frame.

Second-year Tob Dylan Scaranda, added the icing on the cake in the seventh with a no-doubter over the right-field wall. Scaranda’s blast would end up being the final run of 28 on opening night for the 2022 season.

The Tobs will begin their quest for the Coastal Plain League's Petitt Cup on Friday, May 27th as they will take on the Morehead City Marlins at 7 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium.