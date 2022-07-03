WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A run in the first inning proved to be enough for the Morehead City Marlins who won a rain-shortened 1-0 victory at Wilmington on Saturday in Coastal Plain League play.

The game was called after five innings due to the weather caused by the remains of Tropical Storm Colin.

Sean Johnson walked and Tuffy McGwire doubled to open the game for the Marlins (21-7). Two outs later, Mason Maners walked before Shayne Campbell hit an infield single that scored Johnson.

That proved to be enough as two Marlins pitchers held the Sharks (12-16) to three hits. Luke Absher started and gave up one hit, a walk and struck out one over two innings. After a rain delay, Ty Bothwell pitched the next three innings, giving up two hits with two strikeouts.

The Marlins are scheduled to host Florence Sunday at 7 at Big Rock Stadium.

Wilson Tobs 6, Martinsville Mustangs 5

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs held a fireworks show for fans after Saturday’s game. The Tobs actually put on two shows.

Wilson scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning for a dramatic 6-5 victory that led to the postgame fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Martinsville (12-16) scored a run in the top of the 10th inning to take a 5-4 lead. Jaylen Mack started at second base and, one out later, moved to third on a wild pitch. Cameron Pittman then singled in Mack.

Wilson responded when Blake Evans, who started the inning at second, scored on a bases-loaded walk. A wild pitch with Tre Jones batting pushed across the winning run.

Wilson (18-9) is scheduled to play in Wilmington Sunday at 5:05 p.m.