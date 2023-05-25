GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local Coastal Plain League baseball teams are starting their season this week.

The Morehead City Marlins will begin their season Thursday at the Wilmington Sharks. They have pulled players from colleges and universities nationwide to play during their 2023 season from schools like Francis Marion, University of Arkansas-Monticello, Georgetown College and more.

Morehead City’s home opener is Friday against the Tri-City Chili Peppers. You can watch Morehead City Marlins games this season by clicking here.

The Wilson Tobs open their season Sunday at home facing the Fuquay-Varina Twins. The Tobs have also gathered players from several different colleges.

Click here to watch Wilson Tobs games this season.

Morehead City won the second-half title in the CPL East Division last season. The Tobs beat the Marlins in the East Division Championship series of the CPL playoffs before falling to the Savannah Bananas in the title game.

Click here to keep up with the Coastal Plain League.

The Coastal Plain League, which was purchased in the offseason by Capital Broadcasting Company, has added the Boone Bigfoots to the 14-team league. The Bananas announced shortly after winning the CPL title last season that they were leaving the league.

Greenville will field a CPL team that will begin play in 2024 at Guy Smith Stadium. It was announced earlier this week that the Texas Rangers have sold the Down East Wood Ducks minor league baseball team. The organization will be moving to Spartanburg, S.C. Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said the town will look to add a new team to play at Grainger Stadium, possibly a Coastal Plain League squad.