WILMINGTON, NC – The Morehead City Marlins found a way to beat Wilmington 2-1 in eleven innings on Monday for their first win over the Sharks on the season.

Trailing 1-0 headed to the ninth, the Marlins looked doomed for their fourth loss versus Wilmington. However, an error committed by the Sharks set up a scoring opportunity and Shayne Campbell delivered an RBI groundout to knot the game at one.

In extra innings, the Marlins escaped a huge jam in the bottom of the tenth thanks to a huge strikeout from Matt Hickey. In the top of the 11th, Ben Miller gave the Fish their first lead all night on an RBI groundout. Robbie Cowie came on to shut the door and secure the win for the Marlins who have now won three in a row.

Morehead City heads to Wilson Tuesday evening to clash with the Tobs at 7.

Tobs 6, HiToms 2

WILSON, NC – In the longest game of the year, the Wilson Tobs defeated the Highpoint-Thomasville HiToms by a final score of 6-2 on Sunday. Wilson stays perfect against HPT this year as they now lead the series three games to none.

The Tobs scored a run in the bottom of the first once again but would be quickly answered by the opposers. The Tobs would regain the lead in the third inning as Scott Mackiewicz would score his first at home this year.

As the teams walked off the field after the third inning, a lightning delay would begin that would last 58 minutes and the game would restart at 8:17 p.m.

Alex Hart got the start for Wilson and would throw six frames only allowing one run off of 78 pitches. Matt Schark would drive in a pair of runs in the fifth to give the Tobs a three-run lead. Efry Cervantes and Trey Paige would touch home from second and third respectively.

HPT would score off a wild pitch in the eighth inning for their second run of the game, but the Tobs would answer with two of their own to extend the lead to 6-2, the largest of the night.

Brent Franciso would enter the game in a non-save situation, and strike out two of the final four batters to secure the win for the Tobs.

Wilson returns home on Tuesday to face the Morehead City Marlins for the second time this year. Morehead City won the previous matchup 10-1 back in May.