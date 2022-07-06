MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Morehead City Marlins will host Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Coastal Plain League Petitt Cup Playoffs at Big Rock Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.

The Marlins won the CPL East Division First Half Championship, which ended on June 26, by finishing the first half of the season with the best overall record at 18-6.

Head Coach Sam Carel, who will be managing the East CPL All-Star Team on July 10 in the 2022 CPL All-Star Game at Ting Stadium in Holly Spring, is excited to have clinched the playoff berth but knows there is more work to be done to accomplish the goal of winning a championship.

“The goal every year is to compete for and win the Petitt Cup,” said Carel. “Obviously, in order to do that, you must qualify for the tournament. By winning the first half, we took care of business and secured a spot in the postseason. We are excited to have earned the opportunity to play August baseball and look forward to continuing to get better on the field in the second half to further position ourselves for a championship run.”

Game 1 of the East Division Championship, a best-of-three series, will be played on July 31 at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City. The Marlins will host the winner of the second half of the season from the East Division, or the team that finishes with the second-best record, should the Marlins find themselves atop the division when the regular season ends on July 30.

The Morehead City Marlins entered the 2022 season having advanced to the CPL Finals for three straight years, winning two Petitt Cup Championships during that span.

Wilson Tobs 11, Holly Spring Salamanders 0

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs blanked the Holly Springs Salamanders 11-0 to win their fourth straight game.

The Tobs got an insurance run after a one-hour rain delay and did not look back as they scored nine runs in the seventh. The Tobs now take a commanding 4-1 lead in the season series.

Tim Haverstick would score the game-winning run in the third off the bat of Trey Paige. Alex Hart started the game and pitched the first five innings before the rain came. Hart finished the night with 5 innings pitched, six strikeouts and no runs on four hits to pick up his third win of the season.

A rainstorm would enter the area at 8:15 p.m., and the tarp would be pulled onto the infield. After the one-hour delay, play would resume in the top of the sixth with Holly Springs coming up to bat with the top of the order due up. Tanner Halvorson would shut the door after the stoppage and Wilson would grab the insurance run in the form of Paige to lead 2-0 after six.

The floodgates would open up for Wilson after the stretch as Wilson scored a season-high nine runs in an inning as well as sending 14 batters to the plate. Jake Curry and Stirling Thomas would close out the game for the Tobs in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Wilson will return to action on Thursday against the Tri-City Chili Peppers for the annual Military Appreciation Night The gates will open at 5 p.m. for the Guns vs Hoses softball game taking place at 5:30 p.m. The night will also feature the band Chris Hagan which will lead the Tobs and Chili Peppers into their 7 p.m. contest.