WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Late-inning heroics lifted the Morehead City Marlins over the Wilson Tobs, 4-2, on Thursday in an East Division clash.

Wilson got on the board in the first inning with a solo home run before the Marlins tied things in the second on a Braeden O’Shaugnessy sacrifice fly. The Tobs retook the lead in the third inning and allowed starting pitcher Alex Hart to coast through six innings to preserve the lead.

In the seventh, the Fish threatened but ran into an out at home plate and things began to look dire until Ben Miller came to the rescue in the eighth. After a leadoff double from Sean Johnson and walk by Ben Watson, Miller delivered a go-ahead two-run single.

O’Shaugnessy would give Morehead City some insurance in the ninth with a solo home run and reliever Matt Hickey recorded the final three outs to garner the save.

The Marlins are back at it again Friday at home versus Holly Springs at 6 p.m.