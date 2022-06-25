MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — A three-run comeback and excellent relief pitching powered the Morehead City Marlins to a huge 6-5 victory over the Wilson Tobs on Friday.

The Marlins struck first for two runs in the bottom of the first on an errant throw from Wilson’s catcher and a Garrett McGowan single. Wilson put up a crooked number in the top of the third on defensive miscues from the Marlins infielders and a towering home run off the bat of Aaron Smigelski. The score stood 5-2 after the half-inning.

The Marlins began to scratch across runs and fight back into the game, picking up a run in both the fourth and fifth innings on RBI singles from McGwire Tuffy and McGowan.

Ben Prywitch and Robbie Cowie kept the Tobs offense at bay through the top of the sixth which then set up the Marlins to retake the lead in the bottom of the frame. Sean Johnson cracked a two-out two-run single off Wilson starter Mason Ornelas to put the Fish ahead 6-5.

Matt Hickey and Logan Garza picked up the final nine outs and kept the Tobs off the scoreboard securing a huge victory.

The comeback propelled Morehead City into first place before they head to Holly Springs for a doubleheader Saturday evening.