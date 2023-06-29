MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Marlins defeated the Wilson Tobs 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Sayers Collins (East Texas Baptist) started for the Marlins, throwing four innings and giving up just two hits, one run, and striking out five batters.

In the top of the first inning, Collins faced five batters, walking two but striking out the other three.

The bottom half of the inning was outstanding for the Marlins, with eight different batters stepping into the box and three touching home plate. Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) smacked a leadoff single and was then driven in by a Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) home run over the outfield wall. The Marlins continued their momentum as Braylin Marine (Newberry College) singled, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball, and came around to score on a base hit by Will Walsh (Nebraska), putting the Marlins ahead 3-0.

Collins continued his fantastic start for the Marlins in the top of the second, pitching a three-up, three-down inning with a groundout and two flyouts.

The Marlins extended their lead in the bottom half of the second, scoring two runs and sending seven players to the plate. Scotty Young (Rutgers) led off with a base hit and stole second, eventually scoring on a base hit by Mershon. Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) followed with a single, advancing Mershon to second. Youngblood hit into a fielder’s choice, reaching base while Mershon was out at third. Marine then hit a single to score Anderson, putting the Marlins up 5-0.

In the top of the third, the Tobs ended their scoreless streak as AJ Jones hit a leadoff double and was driven in by a base hit from Sammy Sass, bringing the score to 5-1 in favor of the Marlins. That would be the only run for the Tobs as the pitching held strong until the bottom of the sixth.

Tobs pitcher Brett Anderson came in relief and retired the first two batters he faced with ease. Mershon then singled, stole second and third base. Anderson was hit by a pitch, putting runners on the corners as Youngblood came up to the plate. During Youngblood’s at-bat, Tobs pitcher Brett Anderson threw a wild pitch, allowing Marlins center fielder Nate Anderson to score from third and Mershon to come home, making the score 6-1 in favor of the Marlins.

Both teams left runners on base, and no more runs were scored until the ninth inning, where the Tobs had their last chance to come back from the five-run deficit. The Tobs’ hopes were alive as Scott Mackiewicz reached on an error after hitting a ball to second baseman Joseph Mershon, who could not make the play. Mackiewicz advanced to second base after Anton Lazits singled. Jacob Kroeger (Maryville) struck out the next two batters swinging, not letting the situation affect him. Tobs second baseman AJ Jones came to the plate with two outs and hit a single to bring Mackiewicz across, making the score 6-2 with the Marlins still leading. Kroeger wasn’t fazed as he struck out Brian Fry swinging to end the ball game.

The 6-2 victory puts the Marlins two games ahead of the Tobs in the Coastal Plain League East division standings as they remain on top with the first half of the season coming to a close on Saturday. The winner of the first half will clinch a playoff spot.

The Marlins will return to action at Fleming Stadium in Wilson to take on the Tobs for the second game in a row on Thursday at 7 p.m.