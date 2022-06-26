HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins swept a doubleheader Saturday in Holly Springs to maintain a one-game lead in the Coastal Plain League standings.

In an unbelievable game one, Zack Miller delivered a walk-off grand slam to propel the Morehead City Marlins to a thrilling 8-4 win over the Holly Springs Salamanders.

The Marlins gained an early 1-0 lead on a McGwire Tuffy RBI single as he continued to stay hot at the plate. Holly Springs tacked across four runs to lead 4-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth in the seven-inning game. In the bottom of the inning, the Marlins cut into the deficit thanks to a two-run single off the bat of Garrett McGowan.

Then came the fireworks in the bottom of the seventh where McGowan tied it on an RBI groundout, setting up the heroics. With the bases loaded and two outs, Miller battled the count to 3-2 before cranking a ball over the left-field fence to give the Marlins another come-from-behind win.

Game two produced the same result for the Marlins as they defeated Holly Springs by a score of 8-1.

The offense got contributions from up and down the lineup and starting pitcher Peter Allegro provided four innings of one-run baseball.

Standing out in the win was McGwire Tuffy who went 2-for 3 with 2 RBIs, catcher Shayne Campbell was 1-for-2 two walks and an RBI, and Colton Becker 2-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs.

Morehead City now sits alone in first place at 17-6 after the sweep of the doubleheader. They return home Sunday night with a chance to clinch the first-half division versus Tri-City.

Wilson Tobs 8, Florence Flamingos 4

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wilson Tobs (16-7) got four runs in the second inning and three more in the eighth after Florence (8-15) had cut the margin to one.

The Tobs finished with just six hits but they came at the right times in the two productive innings. Jake Lysaght doubled in two runs and Jacob McCaskey singled in two more in the second inning.

In the eighth, McCaskey reached first on a dropped third strike, allowing Lysaght to score. A wild pitch scored Blake Evans, who reached on a wild pitch before a groundout drove in McCaskey.

Wilson hosts Peninsula Sunday at 6 p.m.