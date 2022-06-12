COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. — The Morehead City Marlins won 3-0 over the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Saturday to improve their record to 6-5.

Tyler Wehrle was excellent all evening for Morehead City, picking up his second win of the season en route to posting six hitless innings that featured six strikeouts. The Tiffin College product had everything working all evening, leaving the game with a no-hitter intact.

The Marlins’ offense did enough to aid their pitchers, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a fielding error by Tri-City and a Colton Becker RBI single.

In the seventh, the Marlins added another run when Ben Miller drove in Ben Watson with a single.

Tri-City couldn’t get anything going against the Marlins bullpen either, with Brandon Bean, Matt Lozovoy, and Reece Wissinger all posting scoreless frames to secure the road win and put the Marlins above .500 for the first time all season.

Morehead City has off Sunday before traveling to Wilmington to duel with the Sharks.

Wilson 11, Peninsula 4

PENINSULA, Va. — The Wilson Tobs look to keep the bats rolling Sunday against the Highpoint-Thomasville HiToms after a big road win against the Peninsula Pilots Saturday night by a finale score of 11-4. Tobs catcher, Jordan Brandenburg, caught fire at the plate finishing the night 4-4, two RBIs and two doubles. The Tobs were able to score a season-high nine runs in the second innings and after two complete, the lead 11-0.

The road team has one every game in the Pilots-Tobs series this year, Wilson currently holding the advantage 2-1. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday, June 15th at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton for the fourth battle this year.

Wilson will take on Highpoint-Thomasville tonight for the 3rd time season, the Tobs winning both games of a double header last Sunday on the road at Historic Finch Field. Mason Sykes and Tre Jones were key contributors as new players for Wilson seven days ago, Look for both of them to try to light it up tonight at the plate.

Sunday also brings a first-time promotion this season, Sundays are for the Dogs. Make sure all your furry friends make their way to the ballpark tonight as the Tobs try to jump back into 1st place with a win and Tri-City loss. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. and tickets are still available online through showpass.

If you can not make it out to the ballpark tonight would can catch the action on flosports.tv or locally in Wilson on Greenlight channel 2.