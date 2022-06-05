HAMPTON, Va. – The Morehead City Marlins upended the Peninsula Pilots 3-2 on Saturday for their first road win of the season.

The Pilots struck first on a solo home run off the bat of catcher Mac Moise in the second inning. Morehead City answered back to tie the game at one in the fourth but would relinquish it in the bottom half of the inning again.

The Marlins used some key two-out hitting in the top of the fifth to pull ahead thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Ben Watson and Mason Maners put the Fish ahead 3-2.

The rest of the way it was all about the Marlins bullpen which put up five hitless innings in relief to secure the road victory.

Matt Hickey got the save, his first of the season, and newcomer Matt Lozovoy was awarded the win in his first appearance as a Marlin.

Morehead City will have Sunday off before returning to Big Rock Stadium in an exhibition game Monday night at 7.

Tobs 6, Chili Peppers 1

WILSON, N.C. – The Wilson Tobs ended the Tri-City Chili Peppers’ six-game winning streak on Saturday night by a final score of 6-1.

A three-run first frame would prove to be enough for the Tobs but the offense dried up before busting out of the dam in the eighth inning.

Jaren Williams made his first CPL start of the season and was able to go a season-high three innings giving up one run. An excellent night of defense for the Tobs always found a way to limit the damage in high-danger situations.

Trey Paige started the scoring as he ran all the way from 1st to home on a throwing error by the pitcher on a failed pick-off attempt. Ethan Ott and Efry Cervantes both grabbed RBIs in the first inning for the home team. After one complete it was 3-0 Wilson.

Tri-City would snatch one right back in the 2nd and add another in the fourth, cutting the lead down to one run as the Tobs’ bats went ice cold. Beginning in the second frame the Tobs would get sat down 17 batters in a row.

Four pitchers for Wilson would back their season debuts in relief tonight, Jakob Brown, Preston Martinez, Jacob Dienes and Kyle Dixon combined for 10 strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Fast forward to the eighth, Trey Paige would double into no-mans land and would be driven in by Cervantes for his 2nd RBI of the night. Aaron Smigelski entered as a pinch hitter and plate a run as well. Trent Harris ran for the somewhat injured Smigelski and scored from second on the Jake Lysaght RBI. Wilson would total four runs in the frame for some insurance and Kyle Dixon would close the door with two strikeouts of his own.

Boxscore