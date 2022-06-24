MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Colton Becker laced an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 11TH inning to clinch a 4-3 victory for the Morehead City Marlins over the Peninsula Pilots on Thursday.

It was a back-and-forth affair with both offenses really struggling. Campbell socked an RBI single in the second for the Marlins and Langford answered for the Pilots with a solo home run in the third. A Trey Jernigan wild pitch allowed the Pilots to take a 2-1 lead and it took until the bottom of the ninth for the Marlins to tie it.

Sean Johnson laced a game-tying double with two strikes and two outs to score Braeden O’Shaugnessy and force extra innings. Both squads traded runs in the tenth, and Robbie Cowie delivered a huge scoreless top of the eleventh to set up Becker’s walk-off.

Becker was 0-for-4 on the night but came through to score Gino D’Alessio and improve Morehead City’s record to 15-6.

The Wilson Tobs will come to town Friday night in a massive showdown to decide first place.

Wilson Tobs 7, Tri-City Chili Peppers 5

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs defeated the Tri-City Chili Peppers 7-5 on Thursday night to remain in 1st place in the CPL East. Outstanding performances from Tanner Halvorson and Efry Cervantes carried the weight for the Tobs in the final innings.

Tri-City was able to score first in the first inning after the leadoff walk turned into a run. However, Aaron Smigelski would give the Tobs the lead in their half of the frame as he picked up a 2-run homer. Tri-City refused to let the lead hold as they would answer with a two-run homer of their own to make it 3-2 in the second inning. The Chili Peppers would grab a single run in the third to extend their lead to 4-2, the largest lead for the visitors on Thursday night.

In the bottom of the third, the Tobs would tie the game up at 4-4 off of the bats of Ethan Ott and Scott Mackiewicz. Momentum shifted in favor of the Tobs in the inning, and Wilson would not look back. Wilson added two more in the fifth to make it a 6-4 ballgame as Trey Paige scored for the second time in the game, and Matt Schark would pick up a RBI and run.

The Chili Peppers would not go away as the eighth inning got dicey for the hometown team. Tri-City would load the bases with nobody out and Tanner Halvorson was called upon after a run was walked-in, 6-5 Wilson leading. Halvorson answers the call and records two strikeouts on six consecutive pitches to slam the door in Tri-City’s face leaving all the ducks on the pound.

Tobs looked to grab an insurance run in their half of the inning and after a leadoff single from Tre Jones, Efry Cervantes doubled for the second time in the game. Cervantes finished the night 3-4 with one run, that run being the insurance that Wilson was looking for.

Brent Francisco was called upon again to close the door in a save situation. Francisco fans two of the final three in the top of the ninth to pick up his fourth save of the first half.