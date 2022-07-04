MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — For the second day in a row, the Morehead City Marlins had their Coastal Plain League game shortened due to rain. Both times, the Marlins came away winners.

The Marlins scored three runs in the third inning and went on to take a 6-1 victory over the Florence Flamingos on Sunday. The win comes after the Marlins won Saturday in Wilmington, 1-0, in a game that was halted after five innings due to bad weather from the remains of Tropical Storm Colin.

The Marlins (22-7) finished with eight hits and also took advantage of three errors by the Flamingos (11-16). Sean Johnson (2-for-4, 2 RBI, run), Ben Miller (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) and Colton Becker (2-for-4, 2 runs) led the offense.

Peter Allegro started for the Marlins, giving up a run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Logan Garza got the win in relief, walking one and striking out two.

The Marlins were scheduled to play at the Peninsula Pilots on Monday at 7 p.m.

Tobs game canceled

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs had their game Sunday with the Wilmington Sharks canceled due to rain. The Tobs (18-9) were scheduled to play at the High Point-Thomasville HiToms Monday at 6:30 p.m.