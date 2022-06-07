MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs each picked up Coastal Plain League victories on Monday.

The Marlins took down the Wake Forest Fungo 3-1 at Big Rock Stadium. The Tobs won their sixth in a row, beating the Wilmington Sharks, 12-2.

The Marlins struck first in the bottom of the second thanks to a sacrifice fly error with Luke Powell at the plate that scored two Marlins.

Starter Luke Absher only went one inning for the Marlins as coach Carel decided it would be a bullpen day. The bullpen only surrendered one run over eight frames, with Salvatore Ferro earning the save for his work in the ninth.

Jared Miller picked up the victory for the Marlins who will head to Asheboro Tuesday and resume league play against the Zookeepers.

Tobs 12, Sharks 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs continued their hot streak on the road against the Wilmington Sharks. A three-run first inning again for the Tobs would prove to be enough.

Boxscore

Newcomers Tre Jones and Mason Sykes led the way early for the Tobs both coming around to score. Ethan Ott would add the final run of the inning as he would score on a throwing error against the Sharks defense. The Tobs found themselves in a familiar spot of this winning streak, up 3-0 after one inning.

Dylan Brosky started his second game of the season and had a bounce-back performance from his May 27th start at Morehead City. Brosky threw five scoreless innings and struck out eight batters. Only three Sharks were able to snag a hit off Brosky, who’s ERA went down from 40.50 to 8.53.

Both the Tobs and the Sharks would go scoreless from the second to seventh innings, with teams trading off leaving runners on the basepath. Then in the eighth inning, the Tobs would rattle off another four runs. Jones would blast one over the way for a solo shot, McCaskey drove in Ott with a single and then would come around to score on a wild pitch. The Sharks would finally break the shutout by scoring one run off a wild pitch from Kyle Dixon. Tobs would hold a 7-1 advantage going into the final frame.

But the Tobs were not done yet. A five-run inning would be the Sharks to rest as Wilson carried an 11-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. Wilmington would push in a final run, the mountain was too high to climb as the Tobs win their sixth straight CPL contest and move them into a tie for 1st place in the East Division.

The Tobs return home Tuesday night for the Books ‘N Baseball bask against the Peninsula Pilots at 7:00 P.M. Fans can catch the action on greenlight channel 2 and flobaseball.tv