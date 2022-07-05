HAMPTON, Va. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins broke open a close game with six runs in the final three innings for a 6-1 victory on Monday.

The Marlins (23-7) maintained the best record in the Coastal Plain League overall and continued their 1.5-game lead over the Wilson Tobs in the second-half standings. The Tobs won a wild 15-10 game against High Point-Thomasville on Monday.

The Marlins took the lead for good in the sixth. Luke Powell’s triple scored Dylan Rogers, who reached with one out when he was hit by a pitch. Powell then scored on a wild pitch with Jase Felker batting to give Morehead City a 2-1 lead.

Ben Miller it a solo homer to start the top of the eighth and Rogers, who singled, scored again on another wild pitch with Felker batting. Dylan Rogers’ two-run homer in the ninth scored Ben Miller, who singled, for the final margin.

Jack Hodgins got the win for the Marlins, giving up a run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Marlins will be back home to host the Asheboro Zookeepers Thursday at 7 p.m.

Wilson Tobs 15, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Cats 10

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs were able to defeat the Highpoint-Thomasville HiToms for the fourth time this season in a Texas-style shootout, 15-10. A monster night from Jacob McCaskey led the way for Wilson, as they improved their record to 19-9 overall on the season.

Wilson got out to a hot start once again. Mason Sykes led off the game with a solo shot, his seventh on the year, and the Tobs would add five more runs in the first frame. HPT, however, would cut the lead in half, plating three of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

The Tobs would add one more run in the top of third, but the HiToms came storming back and put up five runs on their side to grab an 8-7 lead after three innings, pulling starter Shane Rademacher from the game. Both teams went scoreless in innings four and five, then the Tobs mashed the gas pedal in the top of sixth.

Wilson scores six runs on five hits, four singles, as they go all the way around the order for the second time in the game. Trent Harris made his first appearance out of the pen this year and limited the HiTom damage to only two runs through five innings of work. Harris did not issue a walk and was able to fan four batters.

Highpoint-Thomasville would chip away at the lead but every time they scored, Wilson had an answer in the next inning. One thing the HiToms did not have an answer for was the tape measure shot from Trey Paige. Paige cleared the safety net over the right-field wall and the road for a 430-ft blast, his sixth of the year. McCaskey would add this third home run of the year to the boxscore and Wilson’s league-leading HR total would increase to 40.

Tom Reisinger pitched the ninth inning and kept HPT at bay as neither team would score in the ninth.

Wilson is back in action on Tuesday as they will host the Holly Springs Salamanders at 7 p.m. for All You Can Eat Tuesday. Fans can still purchase tickets online through Showpass. The Farris & Thomas Law pregame show will air at 6:45 p.m. and people across the country can watch along on flobaseball.tv.