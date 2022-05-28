MOREHEAD CITY, NC — The Morehead City Marlins picked up their first victory of the 2022 campaign with a 10-1 victory over the Wilson Tobs Friday in the home opener at Big Rock Stadium.

In the bottom of the first inning with two runners on, shortstop Ryan McCarty deposited a ball that bounced off the top of the right-centerfield fence and over for the first home run of the season for Morehead City.

The scoring did not stop there, the Marlins tacked on four more in the second inning thanks to back-to-back walks with the bases loaded that chased Wilson starter Dylan Brosky.

The Marlins got a whale of an outing from starting pitcher Tyler Wherle who went 6 complete innings with 10 strikeouts. Speaking on Wherle’s performance, coach Sam Carel said, “When you attack the zone and throw strikes, good things happen.”

Morehead City added three more in the bottom of the sixth thanks to Wilson reliever Drew Scherbenske uncorking two wild pitches and walking in another run.

Wilson broke the shutout in the seventh thanks to an RBI from leadoff man Dylan Scaranda.

The game would finish 10-1, making the Marlins 1-1 on the young season as Wilson drops to 0-1 to begin Coastal Plains League play.

The Marlins will travel to Legion Stadium in Wilmington Saturday evening for a battle with the Sharks at 7 p.m.