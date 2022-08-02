MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins faced a familiar foe on Monday in the first round of the East Division of the Coastal Plain League playoffs.

For the Marlins, the results were the same also.

The Marlins beat the Wilson Tobs, 3-1, on Monday at Big Rock Stadium. They take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series into Wilson Tuesday night where they hope to wrap up the series and advance to the Petitt Cup final against the Western Division champion.

The Savannah Bananas beat the Macon Bacon 8-2 on Monday to clinch the Western Division.

A Morehead City win Tuesday would set up a rematch of the 2021 Petitt Cup finals, which the Bananas won in three games, sealing the series with a 13-3 victory in front of their home fans. Morehead City is 7-2 against the Tobs this season.

Since the Marlins have a better overall record than the Bananas, they would have home-field advantage in the series. Savannah would have home field if Wilson wins the next two games to take the Eastern Division title.

The way Morehead City (38-10) played Monday, that may be hard to do. Five Marlins pitchers held Wilson to four hits and the team’s offense did enough to scratch across a win. Morehead City scored its first run in the fourth inning and tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Sean Johnson opened the bottom of the fourth with a double and two outs later, Dylan Rogers drove him in with a single. In the sixth, Braeden O’Shaughnessy hit a solo homer. In the seventh, Rogers doubled and scored on a single by Jase Felker.

Peter Allegro got the win, pitching the first five innings with no runs allowed on two hits with five strikeouts. Wilson’s run came in the eighth on an RBI single by Sammy Sass. The Marlins finished with 12 strikeouts.