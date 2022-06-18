MOREHEAD CITY, NC- The Morehead City Marlins won their seventh straight game on a walk-off RBI single from catcher Zack Miller.

In a back and forth affair it took ten innings to decide the winner, as the Marlins beat the Wilmington Sharks for the fourth time this week by a score of 6-5.

Both squads traded runs in the second inning to knot the game at 1. Ben Watson got a hold of a Michael Storms fastball and drove it 434 feet over the centerfield fence to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead after three.

The Sharks tagged starting pitcher Tyler Wehrle for three runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 4-2 and held the lead there until the bottom of the seventh.

Defensive miscues by the Sharks in the seventh opened the door for the Marlins to come back as they capitalized on two errors in the inning to score three runs and lead 5-4.

Matt Hickey couldn’t complete the save in the ninth as the Sharks tied the game at five forcing extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth Zack Miller laced a line-drive single to left field to score Ben Miller and keep the win streak intact.

Morehead City travels to Wilson Saturday evening to square off with the rival Tobs.