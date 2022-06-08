ASHEBORO, NC — The Morehead City Marlins’ bats put on a display in Asheboro, handily defeating the Zookeepers 15-1 on Tuesday.

The Marlins took the lead in the top of the first on a Ben Miller sacrifice fly and led the rest of the way.

Leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth, outfielder Sean Johnson hit a three-run home run, his first of the season to extend the lead to five.

In his first start of the season, pitcher Matt Lozovoy tossed five innings of one-run ball earning the win. Lozovoy racked up four strikeouts as well.

The offense continued to produce all evening putting up two spots in both the sixth and seventh innings thanks to a Mason Maners’ two-run bomb and a Johnson double. Johnson finished 5-for-7 with 6 RBIs earning Coastal Plain League player of the day honors.

The Marlins added five more in the top of the ninth on RBIs from Colton Becker, McGwire Tuffy, Kameron Heath, and Zack Miller. The bullpen blanked the Zookeepers in the final four frames as the Fish cruised to victory.

Thanks to the win the Marlins are now up to .500 at 4-4 with their next game coming Thursday at home versus Wilmington.

Watson named CPL Hitter of the Week

Ben Watson, a redshirt freshman at Elizabethtown College, was named Coastal Plain League Hitter of the Week on Tuesday.

He started the season with a scorching .556 average across seven games played and 27 at-bats. In total, he notched a league-best 15 hits including three doubles while driving in five runs and scoring 11 of his own.

The Marlins outfielder also drew eight walks to finish the week with a .657 on-base percentage to go along with a 1.324 OPS and .667 slugging.

