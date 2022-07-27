MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. The Morehead City Fish Tacos extended their winning streak to eleven in a row with an 11-7 comeback win over the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Tuesday.

Tri-City jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on three solo home runs by Ryan Peterson. The Fish Tacos and Chili Peppers would trade runs meaning the score was 4-1 headed to the bottom of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Fish Tacos would pounce on the Chili Peppers for five runs thanks to four wild pitches and a two-run single from Ben Watson. Overall the Chili Peppers uncorked a remarkable eight wild pitches on the evening proving to be the main source of offense for the Fish Tacos in the ballgame.

The sixth inning would see the Fish Tacos add two more runs to provide some cushion, in the eighth Luke Powell stroked a two-run double and Watson added another RBI to push the lead to 10-4.

On the evening, Morehead City earned eleven walks and was hit by two pitches demonstrating impeccable plate discipline.

Morehead City will travel to Wilson on Thursday to tangle with the Tobs.

Wilson Tobs 5, Peninsula Pilots 4

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs walked off at home for the second time this season as they defeated the Peninsula Pilots by a final score of 5-4. With their victory at home, the Tobs and Pilots spilt the season series at four games apiece.

The Pilots were on the board first in the top of the second inning. A sacrifice fly from Cole Stanford would score Bryce Safferwich and give Peninsula a 1-0 lead. Blake Evans would answer that run with one of his own, reaching on a leadoff double, stealing third and touching home on a wild pitch.

The visitors, however, would grab three more runs from the Tobs starter and Wilson would face a 4-1 deficit entering the bottom of the third. Wilson went quietly in that frame, but the Tobs would answer the call in the fourth.

After a double from Jacob McCaskey and Evans being plunked by a pitch, Sammy Sass exited the yard with a no-doubter home run for the third time this season, tying the game at 4-4.

Enter McCaskey. He was called out of the bullpen in a tied game, and he delivered his best outing of the summer. Six scoreless innings, striking out seven batters, sitting down the last 12 Peninsula batters. While Peninsula could not reach base, the Tobs were leaving their runners stranded, leaving five on the basepath in innings 5-7.

McCaskey delivered a final strikeout to Harrison Povey to set the Tobs up to walk-it-off in the ninth, and for the second time this year at home, they did. Harrison Pontoli grabbed his second hit of the night and would advance to third on the failed pickoff attempt. A couple of walks later, it’s none other than McCaskey who had the AB to send the fans home happy.

Pontoli came home to score on the wild pitch and the Tobs win 5-4 over the Pilots. Wilson will be back in action on Wednesday for an all-important clash with the Holly Springs Salamanders on the road. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.